New Article: Block to Reduce Workforce 10%

Block, the payments company founded Jack Dorsey, is planning to lay off as many as 10% of its workforce in the coming months. The decision to reduce the headcount was revealed in a companywide memo obtained Business Insider. Dorsey also acknowledged that spending at the firm, which operates the popular business payments platform Square, is unsustainable.

Dorsey explained in the memo that the number of employees at Square has grown faster than the company’s growth and performance. He believes that this rapid expansion has actually been a hindrance, slowing down the company and causing frustration among employees and customers alike.

In the last quarter alone, Square processed over $46.22 billion worth of transactions, generating substantial revenue for the company. However, this growth has led to an increase in the workforce, which Dorsey now deems excessive. The forthcoming layoffs could affect up to 1,300 employees at Block.

Dorsey intends to reduce the workforce through performance management, work scoping, and restructuring to eliminate duplication and redundancy. He emphasized the need for transparency and openness, stating that it would be better to provide the information to employees rather than operate secretly.

The decision to downsize comes after Block’s impressive third-quarter earnings report, which highlighted significant revenue and profit growth. However, Dorsey believes that the growth of the company has outpaced the growth of the business itself. As a result, he plans to cap the number of employees at 12,000 until the business can sustain further expansion.

