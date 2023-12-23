Jack Antonoff Shares List of Celebrities He Thinks He Looks Like

During a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, musician Jack Antonoff shared a list of celebrities he believes he bears a resemblance to. The interview took an amusing turn as Antonoff continuously referenced and acknowledged Late Night bandleader Fred Armisen’s presence.

Antonoff jokingly revealed, “Me, Fred, Andy Samberg, Rick Moranis: we’re just a kind of person.” His statement prompted Meyers to inquire about Antonoff’s need to assert his presence when in the same room with Armisen. Antonoff responded expressing that while he personally doesn’t feel the need, people on the street often mistake him for the talented musician and actor.

Meyers went on to comment on the aura and positive vibes that both Antonoff and Armisen exude. As the interview progressed, Antonoff and Armisen couldn’t resist engaging in a playful exchange of smiles and nods, much to the delight of the studio audience.

The interview showcased Antonoff’s light-hearted nature and his ability to connect with the audience through humor. Throughout the conversation, it became evident that Antonoff shares a similar sense of humor and energy with Armisen.

To conclude the segment, the band Bleachers, fronted Jack Antonoff, took the stage to perform their song “Alma Mater.” The performance was met with great enthusiasm from the audience, further solidifying Antonoff’s talent as a musician and entertainer.

In summary, Jack Antonoff’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers not only showcased his musical abilities but also provided viewers with a glimpse into his playful personality. By sharing his list of celebrity doppelgängers and engaging in an entertaining exchange with Fred Armisen, Antonoff was able to bring laughter and joy to the Late Night audience.