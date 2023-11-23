New Strategies Needed to Combat Online Extremism, says Jacinda Ardern

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern emphasized the need for increased efforts to address extremist content on the internet during a recent conference in Dublin. Ardern, who spearheaded stricter gun controls and proposed regulations on social media content following the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attack, stressed the urgency of the issue.

The attack, carried out a white supremacist gunman, claimed the lives of 51 individuals and was livestreamed on Facebook. Reflecting on the incident, Ardern expressed concern about online platforms being “weaponized” and called for collective action to prevent further attacks.

Ardern, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, launched the Christchurch Call, a charter that calls for voluntary commitments from governments and tech companies to combat terrorist and violent extremist content online. Over 50 countries and various tech companies, including Meta (the parent company of Facebook), have signed up to the agreement.

Although Ardern stepped down as prime minister in January, she has continued to advocate for combating online extremism in her new role as the Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. Ardern is also undertaking fellowships at Harvard University, one of which focuses specifically on addressing online extremism.

During her speech, Ardern drew parallels between social media and alcohol, explaining how it can enhance negative aspects of individuals’ behavior. However, she also acknowledged that social media alone is not responsible for shaping beliefs.

In response to questions about her personal experiences with death threats, Ardern noted that her motivation to combat extremist content online stemmed from a desire to create a safer online environment for vulnerable communities, rather than a direct response to threats against herself.

Ardern encouraged concerted efforts to mitigate misinformation on various issues, including Covid-19, Russia, climate change, and hate material targeting marginalized communities. She emphasized the importance of long-term decision-making, particularly in addressing climate change, to provide certainty for private sector investment.

As the world grapples with the rise of online extremism, Ardern’s call for global collaboration and measures to combat the spread of such content remains crucial in maintaining a safer digital space for all.

