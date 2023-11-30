New Zealand’s Former Prime Minister Reflects on the Challenges of Public Life

Jacinda Ardern, the former prime minister of New Zealand, was recently honored for her outstanding contribution to public discourse the College Historical Society (the Hist). In a private ceremony held at the provost’s house, Ardern spoke about the evolving nature of public life, particularly in the era of social media.

Reflecting on the pressures faced politicians today, Ardern highlighted the “unrelenting” nature of public scrutiny and the impact of technology on media coverage. She emphasized that the 24-hour news cycle has transformed into a rapid 20-minute news cycle, with constant judgment from social media, making public life more demanding than ever before.

Drawing inspiration from Angela Merkel, the former chancellor of Germany, Ardern acknowledged the stark differences in political landscapes from when Merkel started her tenure to the present day. The challenges Ardern faced during her time in office were substantial, including navigating the global COVID-19 pandemic, responding to the Whakaari/White Island volcano eruption in 2019, and addressing the Christchurch mosque shootings, which occurred in the same year.

Speaking candidly about her decision to step down as prime minister, Ardern shared her feelings of guilt but also explained that the weight of these challenges had taken a toll. She recognized that she had reached a point where she believed another crisis would surpass her ability to fulfill her responsibilities effectively.

The Hist awarded Ardern the Gold Medal for her contributions to politics and sustainability, recognizing her achievements in New Zealand and on the global stage. The Gold Medal is a prestigious honor given to public figures who embody the values of the Hist.

During the ceremony, Ardern emphasized the importance of addressing the climate crisis and discussed her government’s environmental record. She also spoke about the unique challenges of diplomacy for smaller countries.

Ardern’s journey in public speaking and leadership was shaped significantly her experience of debating in school, which played a pivotal role in developing her confidence as a public speaker.

The private ceremony was attended members of the committee and a select few alumni of the society. Provost Linda Doyle concluded the event with closing remarks, expressing gratitude to Ardern for her presence and the Hist for organizing the ceremony.

