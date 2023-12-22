Title: Morant Returns to a Struggling Memphis Squad

Summary: Memphis Grizzlies’ star player Ja Morant is set to make his long-awaited return to the court after serving a combined 33-game suspension for off-court issues. Despite the team’s struggles and injuries, Morant has been preparing diligently and is eager to rejoin his teammates.

Morant, who recently spoke to reporters for the first time this season, expressed his gratitude for still being in the league and being able to reunite with his team. The talented player, who was drafted as the second overall pick in 2019, won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and Most Improved Player in 2022. However, his journey has not been without obstacles.

In March, Morant made headlines when he flashed a gun on a social media livestream, leading to his first suspension. Reflecting on the incident, Morant acknowledged the need to make better decisions, as off-the-court issues affected the Grizzlies’ performance. Despite securing the second seed in the Western Conference, the team’s playoff run was cut short after just six games.

Unfortunately, Morant found himself once again facing a suspension when he was caught holding up a handgun during a livestream video. In response, the NBA implemented additional steps for Morant to take, including regular communication with the league office and the National Basketball Players Association.

Morant will rejoin a Memphis squad that has undergone significant changes since he last played in April. The team has been plagued injuries and currently sits among the worst teams in the NBA. They are currently on a five-game losing streak, with their most recent defeat being a 116-97 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite the team’s struggles, Morant’s return brings a glimmer of hope for the Grizzlies. Fans eagerly await his comeback, hoping he can provide a much-needed boost to the team and help turn their season around.