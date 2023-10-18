Ja Morant’s Instagram Controversies: A Timeline of Trouble

Summary: Ja Morant, an NBA star with a massive following on Instagram, has faced multiple controversies on the platform. From streaming his All-Star weekend trip while drinking tequila to posting videos with guns, Morant’s behavior has raised alarm bells within the Grizzlies organization. He has received suspensions and faced criticism for his actions, but he has also expressed remorse and taken steps to improve his behavior. Despite the controversies, Morant’s recent Instagram posts show a desire to change his image.

In February 2022, Morant streamed a private jet trip to the All-Star weekend on Instagram Live. During the stream, he was seen drinking from a bottle of tequila multiple times, leading to concerns about his behavior becoming habitual. Later, in March, Morant caused another controversy when he was seen holding a gun during an Instagram Live stream after a game. Although he was not charged with a crime, he received an eight-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the league” and issued an apology. Two months later, another video surfaced showing Morant holding a gun in a car, resulting in a 25-game suspension from the NBA.

In May, Morant shared a “goodbye” note on his Instagram Stories along with photos of his family members. He deleted all of his Instagram posts and told local police officers that he was “taking a break from social media.” These actions raised concerns about Morant’s well-being, but he assured the officers that he was fine.

Recently, Morant has made efforts to change his image on Instagram. His close friend and photographer, Jnie Williams, has shared videos emphasizing words like “gratitude” and “accountability.” These posts suggest that Morant is actively working on himself and trying to improve his behavior.

While Morant’s controversies have had a significant impact on his career and reputation, it is evident that he recognizes his mistakes and is taking steps to make positive changes. With time and continued growth, Morant can learn from these experiences and emerge as not just a star on the court, but also a role model off the court.

