Man Arrested in Jammu for Violating Religious Sentiments on Social Media

In a recent incident, a man identified as Mohammad Yasir from Samna Mal of Kotranka in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district has been arrested for sharing a sensitive video on a social media platform that hurt the religious sentiments of a community. The video, which had the potential to disturb peace and create enmity between communities, was promptly reported to the authorities.

Yasir has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code that pertain to deliberately outrage religious feelings and create enmity between communities. Additionally, he has also been charged under the IT Act. The case against him has been registered at the Kandi police station.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Rajouri, Amritpal Singh, emphasized that maintaining order and peace in society is a top priority for the police. He condemned such actions that contribute to unrest and division in communities. Singh reiterated the importance of adhering to rules and refraining from posting sensitive content that may disrupt harmony.

Law enforcement agencies have consistently urged people to exercise caution while using social media platforms and refrain from sharing content that may incite religious tensions or provoke hatred. A zero tolerance policy is in place to combat such unlawful acts, as they have no place in society.

This incident serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with using social media. It is essential for individuals to be mindful of the potential consequences of their online actions, as it is crucial to foster an environment of respect and unity, rather than promoting divisiveness and discord.