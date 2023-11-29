Case Filed Against NIT Student for Sharing Derogatory Video

Police in Srinagar have filed a case against a student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) for allegedly sharing a derogatory video on social media that promoted religious enmity between communities. The incident has sparked protests from students at the NIT, who claim that the post hurt their religious sentiments.

The FIR has been registered under sections 295A, 153A, and 153 of the Indian Penal Code. These sections deal with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, and wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause a riot. If found guilty, the student could face up to three years in prison.

The police have taken cognizance of the incident after receiving communication from the NIT authorities and have initiated an investigation. It has been reported that the student shared sensitive content against the religious sentiments of a particular community. Although the video was not the student’s own, but taken from YouTube, the authorities are taking legal action under the relevant sections of the law.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi, confirmed that they have received a written complaint from the NIT Registrar, urging legal action. He emphasized that spreading rumors or false information will not be tolerated and appealed to the public to refrain from falling prey to the false propaganda of anti-social elements.

