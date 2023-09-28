J.D. Power Study Reveals Higher Satisfaction Among Live TV Streaming Customers

A new study conducted J.D. Power has found that the likelihood of live TV streaming customers switching services in the next year is significantly lower compared to cable and satellite customers. According to the study, only about 1-in-8 live TV streaming customers are expected to switch, while the likelihood for cable and satellite customers is as high as 21%.

The main reason for this lower anticipated switching among streamers is higher satisfaction. The study attributes the higher satisfaction among live TV streaming customers to the lower cost of their service. On average, live TV streaming costs around $69 per month, while cable and satellite services come with an average cost of $113 per month.

Carl Lepper, J.D. Power senior director of technology, media and telecom intelligence, commented on the cost difference, stating, “Although the cost of running a cable or satellite providing company is innately more expensive given the engineering and execution of such a service, it is hard to ignore the vast difference in cost between them and the live TV streaming companies.”

Additionally, the study found that live TV streaming companies excel in customer care. Only 30% of all streaming customers contacted customer service this year, and a remarkable 84% of them found it easy to resolve their problems. This high level of customer satisfaction is crucial for both maintaining the current customer base and driving continued growth for live TV streaming services.

The study also ranked the top performers in the streaming and cable/satellite TV sectors. YouTube TV received the highest score in live TV streaming with a score of 795, followed Hulu + Live TV at 785. DISH secured the top spot in the cable/satellite TV–national segment for the sixth consecutive year, with a score of 709, closely followed DIRECTV with a score of 705.

Verizon Fios maintained its top position in the cable/satellite TV–east region for the second consecutive year, achieving a score of 746, while DIRECTV and DISH secured second and third place respectively. In the cable/satellite TV–north central region, DISH took the lead with a score of 699, surpassing Cox Communications and Xfinity.

The study’s findings align with a recent Nielsen report that found more than a third of TV viewing time is spent on streaming services. The growing popularity of live TV streaming among customers can be attributed to its lower cost and high levels of satisfaction.

