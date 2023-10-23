iZombie Season 5: How to Watch and Stream on Netflix

The fifth season of iZombie picks up six months after the events of the fourth season, with Seattle now being a city majority comprised of zombies. In this season, Liv, played Rose McIver, is working with the Fillmore-Graves organization to maintain peace and order. Tensions are rising between zombies and humans, and Liv is also secretly searching for a cure for zombification. David Anders’ character, Blaine, is trying to protect his zombie business empire, and Rahul Kohli’s character, Ravi, is working on finding a cure for zombification as well.

To watch iZombie Season 5, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix provides a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and documentaries, across various devices like TVs, computers, smartphones, and tablets. The monthly subscription plans for Netflix are as follows:

– $6.99 per month for the Standard plan with ads

– $15.49 per month for the Standard plan

– $19.99 per month for the Premium plan

The cheapest Standard plan with ads allows access to almost all of Netflix’s content, but there will be ads shown before or during most of the content. It also provides the option to watch in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard plan is completely ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, it provides the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium plan offers the same benefits as the Standard plan, but it allows for streaming on four supported devices at once and provides content in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices and can add up to two extra members who aren’t living in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of iZombie Season 5 revolves around a critical food shortage for zombies in Seattle, Major taking charge of Fillmore-Graves, and Liv’s fate hanging in the balance.

To watch iZombie Season 5 on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit the Netflix sign-up page at netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your preference.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Add your preferred payment method.

Please note that the streaming services mentioned above are subject to change, but the information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

