iZombie Season 4: A Deeper Dive into the Zombie Society

Netflix News
Cheryl King

iZombie Season 4, which aired from February 26, 2018, to May 28, 2018, takes viewers even deeper into the intricate dynamics of the zombie society. In this penultimate season, Olivia assumes the role of an underground leader involved in smuggling sick humans into New Seattle and transforming them into zombies. This mission puts her in direct conflict with Fillmore-Graves, whose primary responsibility is to control the zombie population amidst a shortage of brains.

The first episode of Season 4, titled “Are You Ready for Some Zombies?” introduces viewers to a city enclosed a protective wall, a response to the emergence of zombies. Liv and Clive, the detective duo, embark on an investigation into the murder of a Seattle Seahawks superfan.

The ensemble cast of iZombie Season 4 remains strong, with standout performances from Rose McIver as Olivia Moore, Malcolm Goodwin as Clive Babineaux, and Rahul Kohli as Ravi Chakrabarti. Additional depth and nuance are brought to the series Robert Buckley, Aly Michalka, Robert Knepper, and David Anders.

Those eager to watch Season 4 can do so via the streaming service Netflix. Simply visit the Netflix website or use the Netflix app to register for an account. Netflix offers various payment plans, including a cheaper option with ads, a standard plan without ads, and a premium plan with additional features such as Ultra HD and support for multiple devices.

In summary, iZombie Season 4 delves into moral dilemmas and ethical challenges as Olivia takes on a pivotal role leading an organization dedicated to transporting sick humans into zombies. With its captivating performances and engaging storytelling, this season is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

