iZombie Season 3: Stream it on Netflix

iZombie Season 3, inspired the comic book series created Chris Roberson and Michael Allred, aired from April 4, 2017 to June 27, 2017, consisting of 13 episodes. In this season, the show delves deeper into the complexities of Olivia’s dual identity and the challenges she faces to maintain her humanity. Olivia discovers that the population of zombies in Seattle is larger than she initially thought and becomes involved in an investigation surrounding the murder of a zombie family, which could potentially lead to conflict between humans and zombies.

The first episode of Season 3 sees Vivian Stoll taking over Fillmore-Graves and her military team taking drastic measures to eliminate evidence of the zombie outbreak. Don E teams up with Angus, Blaine’s father, to create a rival company to Blaine’s due to his frustration with Blaine’s amnesia.

The main cast of the show includes Rose McIver as Olivia Moore, Malcolm Goodwin as Clive Babineaux, Rahul Kohli as Ravi Chakrabarti, Robert Buckley as Major Lilywhite, Aly Michalka as Peyton Charles, and David Anders as Blaine DeBeers.

You can stream iZombie Season 3 on Netflix. To watch the show, you can register through the Netflix app or its website. Netflix offers a variety of subscription plans with different features, including ad-free viewing and the ability to download content for offline viewing. The cheapest plan includes ads but still allows for HD streaming on two devices at a time. The Standard and Premium plans offer ad-free viewing, Ultra HD streaming, and the ability to download content on multiple devices.

The synopsis of iZombie Season 3 revolves around Olivia’s discovery of a larger zombie community in Seattle and the consequences it has on the balance between humans and zombies.

Source: https://www.netflix.com