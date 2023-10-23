Watch iZombie Season 2 on Netflix: A Guide to Streaming

iZombie Season 2, inspired the comic book series Chris Roberson and Michael Allred, continues the story of Olivia Moore as she navigates the complexities of being a functional zombie. The season premiered on October 6, 2015, and concluded on April 12, 2016, with a total of 19 episodes. Olivia, played Rose McIver, remains actively involved with the Seattle Police Department, using her unique abilities to help solve homicide cases while grappling with maintaining her humanity and her need for brains.

The second season picks up three months after Olivia used the remaining cure to restore Blaine and Major, played David Anders and Robert Buckley respectively, to their human states. Major finds employment as a personal trainer, while Blaine manages a funeral home, using it as a front for his utopium-dealing operations and as a source of brains for his customers. However, Olivia faces consequences for her actions, leading to estrangement from her mother and younger brother.

iZombie Season 2 features a talented and diverse cast, including Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, and David Anders, each bringing depth and authenticity to their roles. If you are interested in watching the second season of iZombie, it is available for streaming on Netflix.

To watch iZombie Season 2 on Netflix, simply visit their website or use the Netflix app to register. Netflix offers a variety of payment plans, starting at $6.99 per month with ads, up to $19.99 per month for the premium plan. The standard plan, priced at $15.49 per month, is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. The premium plan offers the same features but for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD.

With Netflix, you can enjoy a seamless and user-friendly viewing experience, with the flexibility to modify, upgrade, or cancel your subscription as needed. So, if you are a fan of iZombie or simply curious to see Olivia Moore’s journey as a functional zombie, stream iZombie Season 2 on Netflix now.

Sources:

– iZombie Season 2 on Netflix: [source]

– Netflix: [source]