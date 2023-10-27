Discover the Ivy League College Football Games to Watch This Week

As we approach Week 9 of the college football season, there is an exciting lineup of games featuring teams from the prestigious Ivy League. Whether you’re a devoted fan or simply curious about Ivy League football, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action.

Brown Bears vs. Pennsylvania Quakers – Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET

First up, the Brown Bears take on the Pennsylvania Quakers in what promises to be an intense matchup. This game will be aired on ESPNU, and you can also catch the live stream on Fubo for an immersive viewing experience.

Columbia Lions vs. Yale Bulldogs – Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM ET

Be sure to block off your Saturday afternoon for the clash between the Columbia Lions and the Yale Bulldogs. This exciting game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, providing fans with an opportunity to witness the talent and skill of these Ivy League teams.

Princeton Tigers vs. Cornell Big Red – Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM ET

Another thrilling game awaits as the Princeton Tigers go head-to-head with the Cornell Big Red. Tune in to ESPN+ to catch the live action and cheer for your favorite team in this exciting Ivy League showdown.

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Harvard Crimson – Saturday, October 28 at 4:00 PM ET

The action continues on Saturday as the Dartmouth Big Green battles it out against the Harvard Crimson. Don’t miss a moment of this exhilarating game, available to stream on ESPN+. Witness the passion and competitiveness that define Ivy League football.

FAQ:

Q1: Can I watch these Ivy League football games on Fubo and ESPN+?

A1: Absolutely! Both Fubo and ESPN+ offer live streaming options for these Ivy League matchups. Make sure to subscribe to these platforms to catch all the thrilling moments on your preferred device.

Q2: Are these games available for replay?

A2: Yes, Fubo and ESPN+ provide options for replays of these Ivy League games. So if you happen to miss the live broadcast, you can still catch up on all the action whenever it’s convenient for you.

Q3: How can I stay updated on all the Ivy League football news?

A3: For the latest updates, scores, and highlights from the Ivy League football games, follow reputable sports news websites and official Ivy League athletics pages. They will keep you informed and engaged throughout the season.

With these Ivy League games on the horizon, football enthusiasts have an exciting weekend ahead. Don’t miss the chance to witness the talent and competitiveness that the Ivy League teams bring to the field. Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to enjoy every moment of the action.