The Week 7 Ivy League College Football Schedule

The Week 7 college football schedule includes six games featuring teams from the Ivy League. For fans eager to catch all the action, there are various ways to watch these games.

Here are the details for the Ivy League games on TV this week:

– Sacred Heart Pioneers at Yale Bulldogs: This game will take place on Saturday, October 14, at 12:00 PM ET. You can catch the live stream on ESPN+.

– Princeton Tigers at Brown Bears: The kickoff for this game is also on Saturday, October 14, at 12:00 PM ET. It will be streamed live on ESPN+.

– Dartmouth Big Green at Colgate Raiders: This game is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, at 1:00 PM ET. You can watch it live on ESPN+.

– Howard Bison at Harvard Crimson: The game between Howard Bison and Harvard Crimson will begin at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. It can be streamed live on ESPN+.

– Bucknell Bison at Cornell Big Red: This game is set for Saturday, October 14, at 1:00 PM ET. You can watch it live on ESPN+.

– Pennsylvania Quakers at Columbia Lions: The kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. It will be available for live streaming on ESPN+.

To never miss any college football action throughout the season, fans can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+.

(Definitions: Red zone – the area between the opponent’s 20-yard line and the end zone, Two-minute drill – the offense’s attempt to score in the final two minutes of a half, Goal-line stand – defensive strategy to prevent the offense from scoring when they are close to the end zone.)

Sources:

– Data Skrive