How to Watch Week 6 College Football Games Involving Ivy League Teams

Tanya King

If you’re looking to catch all the excitement of Week 6 college football action involving Ivy League teams, we’ve got you covered. Here are the details on where and when you can watch all six games:

  • Cornell Big Red at Harvard Crimson: Friday, October 6, at 7:00 PM ET. You can catch this game on ESPN2 with a live stream available on Fubo.
  • Rhode Island Rams at Brown Bears: Saturday, October 7, at 12:00 PM ET. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
  • Marist Red Foxes at Columbia Lions: Saturday, October 7, at 12:30 PM ET. This game will also be available on ESPN+.
  • Georgetown Hoyas at Pennsylvania Quakers: Saturday, October 7, at 1:00 PM ET. You can catch the action on ESPN+.
  • Lafayette Leopards at Princeton Tigers: Saturday, October 7, at 1:00 PM ET. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.
  • Yale Bulldogs at Dartmouth Big Green: Saturday, October 7, at 1:30 PM ET. This game is available for streaming on ESPN+.

Don’t miss out on any of the Ivy League action this season. Make sure to sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch these games and enjoy college football all season long.

