The Week 6 College Football Schedule: Ivy League Teams in Action

Cheryl King

The Week 6 college football schedule is set to feature six exciting games involving teams from the Ivy League. Fans who want to catch all the red-zone opportunities, two-minute drills, and goal-line stands can find the necessary details below on how to watch their favorite teams in action.

The games scheduled for this week include:

1. Cornell Big Red at Harvard Crimson
Date/Time: Friday, October 6, at 7:00 PM ET
TV: ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

2. Rhode Island Rams at Brown Bears
Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, at 12:00 PM ET
TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

3. Marist Red Foxes at Columbia Lions
Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, at 12:30 PM ET
TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

4. Georgetown Hoyas at Pennsylvania Quakers
Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, at 1:00 PM ET
TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

5. Lafayette Leopards at Princeton Tigers
Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, at 1:00 PM ET
TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

6. Yale Bulldogs at Dartmouth Big Green
Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, at 1:30 PM ET
TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

To watch these games, fans can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+, which will provide access to the live streams of these Ivy League matchups.

So, make sure not to miss out on the thrilling action from the Week 6 college football schedule. Tune in to see these talented teams battle it out on the gridiron.

Definitions:
– Red zone: The area on the football field between the opponent’s 20-yard line and the end zone.
– Two-minute drill: A strategy employed teams to score points in the last two minutes of a half or game when time is running out.
– Goal-line stand: A defensive play in which the defending team prevents the opposing team from scoring a touchdown when they are close to the goal line.

Sources:
– ESPN: https://www.espn.com/
– Fubo: https://www.fubo.tv/

