How to Watch Ivy League Football Games in Week 6

This article provides information on how to watch the Ivy League football games scheduled for Week 6. It includes details on the date, time, and TV network for each game. The games can be streamed live on platforms such as Fubo and ESPN+.

Here is the schedule for the Ivy League football games in Week 6:

1. Cornell Big Red at Harvard Crimson

– Date/Time: Friday, October 6, at 7:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN2

– Live stream available on Fubo

2. Rhode Island Rams at Brown Bears

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, at 12:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

3. Marist Red Foxes at Columbia Lions

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, at 12:30 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

4. Lafayette Leopards at Princeton Tigers

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, at 1:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

5. Georgetown Hoyas at Pennsylvania Quakers

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, at 1:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

6. Yale Bulldogs at Dartmouth Big Green

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 7, at 1:30 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+

– Live stream available on ESPN+

To watch these games, viewers can sign up for streaming services like Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms offer live streaming of college football games throughout the season. Don’t miss out on the action!

