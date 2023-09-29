How to Watch Week 5 College Football: Ivy League Games

If you’re looking for information on how to watch all of the Week 5 college football action, we’ve got you covered. This article highlights the six games involving teams from the Ivy League and provides details on where you can catch them.

The Ivy League Games on TV This Week include:

1. Columbia Lions at Princeton Tigers – Friday, September 29, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo).

2. Morgan State Bears at Yale Bulldogs – Saturday, September 30, at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+).

3. Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Brown Bears – Saturday, September 30, at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+).

4. Dartmouth Big Green at Pennsylvania Quakers – Saturday, September 30, at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+).

5. Colgate Raiders at Cornell Big Red – Saturday, September 30, at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+).

6. Harvard Crimson vs. Holy Cross Crusaders – Saturday, September 30, at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+).

To catch these games, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to watch the action all season long. Both platforms offer comprehensive coverage of college football games, allowing you to stay up to date with your favorite teams and matches.

So, don’t miss out on the excitement of the Week 5 Ivy League games. Tune in to ESPNU for the Columbia vs. Princeton matchup and stream the other games live on ESPN+. Get ready to cheer for your favorite teams and enjoy the thrill of college football!

