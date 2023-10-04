IVE’s Wonyoung Debuts Stunning Blonde Hair, Fans Compare Her to a Real-Life Barbie

IVE’s Wonyoung has surprised netizens unveiling her blonde hair, a departure from her usual dark locks. Known for her stunning visuals, Wonyoung has proven that she can pull off different hair colors and has been dubbed a “real-life Barbie” fans.

Recently, Wonyoung took to her personal Instagram account to share several photos of herself with her new blonde hair, and each picture is breathtaking. Whether in low lighting, artificial lighting, or natural lighting, Wonyoung’s beauty shines through with her daring hair color. She even posed with flowers that matched the shade of her hair, creating stunning visuals.

As the “It Girl” of the fourth generation of K-pop, Wonyoung continues to captivate fans with her Barbie-like appearance. Fans have flooded the Instagram post with positive comments, praising her stunning visuals.

It remains to be seen if Wonyoung will continue to experiment with different looks or if she will eventually return to her darker hair. Regardless, fans are eagerly anticipating her next transformation.

Sources:

– Pann Nate

– The Qoo

Additional articles featuring IVE’s Wonyoung:

– “15 Unedited Moments Showing IVE Jang Wonyoung’s IRL Visuals During Paris Fashion Week”

– “From Baby-Faced To Even More Baby-Faced — IVE’s Wonyoung Rocks Full Bangs And A Preppy ‘Fit At The Airport”

– “BLACKPINK’s Rosé And IVE’s Wonyoung Wore The Same Sheer Mini-Dress But Served Totally Different Vibes”

– “IVE’s Wonyoung To Skip College Entrance Exams For Second Year In A Row”

Sources:

– IVE’s Twitter account (@IVE_twt)

– Starship Entertainment

– Wonyoung’s Instagram account (@for_everyoung10)