IVE Faces Criticism for Photoshopping Gaeul’s Arm in Recent Photo

IVE, a popular K-Pop group, has recently come under fire for photoshopping a member’s arm in a photo shared on social media. The group had just started their world tour and had performed concerts in Seoul, which were met with excitement from fans and netizens. Videos and photos of the performances quickly circulated online, showcasing the members’ beauty and talent.

However, in one of the photos shared the official IVE account, netizens noticed something unusual about member Gaeul. While she looked stunning in the picture, her arm appeared to be missing. It was clear that the image had been edited and posted without realizing how obvious the photoshop was.

Netizens took to social media to express their surprise and confusion over the “lazy” editing job. Many wondered why IVE’s management company, Starship Entertainment, felt the need to photoshop the image in the first place. As a well-known group, fans expected better from them.

The criticism towards IVE’s photoshopping highlights the level of scrutiny K-Pop idols and their management companies face when it comes to their appearance. While it is common for companies to edit photos before posting them, this incident has sparked a discussion about the limits of photo manipulation.

