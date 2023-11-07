Discover a Budget-Friendly and Delicious Midweek Meal Idea

The nights are growing longer, and the temperatures are dropping, affecting not only our energy levels but also our cravings for comforting and hearty meals. With a desire to save money without compromising on taste, I embarked on a search for easy and affordable midweek meal ideas.

Enter TikToker @bunchuk’s ingenious recipe featuring chickpeas, spinach, tahini, soy sauce, butter, maple syrup, and lime juice. This delectable dish, which I have personally prepared countless times, offers a perfect balance of flavors, all without breaking the bank.

Let’s discuss the key ingredients for this recipe. For a single serving, you’ll need a couple of sweet potatoes, one can of chickpeas, a handful of spinach, a dash of soy sauce, honey or maple syrup, and some butter or oil. On average, these ingredients will cost around £3, making it an incredibly economical option.

To prepare, start piercing the sweet potatoes with a fork, coating them in oil, salt, and pepper, and baking them for approximately 45 minutes. You can also air-fry or microwave the sweet potatoes for a different texture. Regardless of your preferred cooking method, ensure the potatoes are tender and the flesh can be easily mashed.

In a hot pan, add oil and a tin of chickpeas along with spices like turmeric, cumin, chili, salt, and pepper. After a minute, incorporate the spinach, allowing it to wilt. This recipe is excellent for using up slightly wilted leaves that may not be ideal for a salad.

In a separate bowl, combine a tablespoon of tahini, half a teaspoon of honey or maple syrup, a teaspoon of soy sauce, a small amount of melted butter or oil, and a splash of lemon or lime juice. Once mixed, cut open the sweet potatoes, smash the insides into an even layer, and then add the spinach and chickpea mixture on top. Finally, pour the tahini sauce over the dish, and for added flavor, drizzle with crispy chili oil.

This recipe has received rave reviews from TikTok users due to its affordability, quick preparation time, and deliciosness. However, what if you don’t have all the listed ingredients? Not to worry! This recipe is highly adaptable. Some alternatives include using peanut butter instead of tahini or substituting feta cheese for chili oil.

Spinach can be replaced with kale, and chickpeas can be swapped for butter beans or any creamy legume. Additionally, lemon juice can be used instead of lime juice. Feel free to experiment with different combinations, such as using oil instead of butter.

Even the microwaved baked potato, although slightly less flavorful than the oven-baked version, is a viable option for those who are short on time. The convenience it offers can make up for any slight taste difference.

In conclusion, this budget-friendly, easy-to-make midweek meal idea not only satisfies your taste buds but also keeps your wallet happy. Don’t be afraid to customize and experiment with different ingredients to suit your preferences. Enjoy your delicious and affordable creation!

1. Can I substitute tahini with peanut butter in this recipe?

Yes, you can definitely use peanut butter as a substitute for tahini. It adds a different flavor profile but is equally delicious.

2. What can I use instead of chili oil for the topping?

If you don’t have chili oil on hand, you can try adding feta cheese, sriracha, Tabasco, or any other preferred hot sauce for an extra kick.

3. Can I replace spinach with kale?

Certainly! If you prefer kale or have it readily available, feel free to substitute it for spinach in this recipe.

4. What can I use as a substitute for chickpeas?

Butter beans or any other creamy legume would work well as a substitute for chickpeas, providing a similar texture and taste.

5. Is it worth microwaving the sweet potatoes for a quicker meal?

Yes, microwaving the sweet potatoes is a time-efficient option. Although the taste and texture may be slightly different from oven-baked potatoes, it is still a delicious and convenient alternative.