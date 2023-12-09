Merit Beauty: A Celebrity Favorite, Now on Sale!

Summary: Merit Beauty, known for its modern minimalist approach to beauty, has gained a legion of celebrity fans with its well-curated essentials. From Hailey Bieber to Sarah Jessica Parker, A-listers can’t get enough of Merit’s clean and vitamin-infused products. And now, for a limited time, you can get your hands on their popular beauty sets at discounted prices.

Celebrities have long been the trendsetters when it comes to beauty and fashion. And Merit Beauty has managed to capture the attention of A-listers across all generations. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Whitney Port, and Cameron Diaz have publicly expressed their love for Merit’s Flush Balm Cheek Color, which is infused with vitamin E for a healthy glow. Bethenny Frankel, Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, and Sofia Richie Grainge swear Merit’s Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil, praising its gorgeous shades and clean formula.

But it’s not just the celebrities who are raving about Merit Beauty. Fans of the brand have been eagerly waiting for the release of new products. Merit recently added two new additions to their collection: Solo Shadow, a soft-matte cream-to-powder eyeshadow, and Gelée versions of their famous Shade Slick Lip Oil. And the response so far has been overwhelming, with their products often selling out.

Now, Merit Beauty is offering a unique opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to try their beloved products at discounted prices. The Glow Set, which includes Shade Slick, Flush Balm, Day Glow Highlighting Balm, and Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick, is now available for $96, originally priced at $112. The Five Minute Morning set, perfect for a quick and effortless look, is currently $30 off at $176. And for those who want it all, The Full Collection, featuring every Merit product, can now be purchased for $300, saving you $44.

To make things even better, Merit Beauty is offering free shipping on orders over $40 and hassle-free returns. And if you place your order December 11, you can expect to receive it December 24, just in time for the holiday season.

So, why not indulge in some celebrity-approved beauty treats? Join the ranks of Hailey Bieber and Sarah Jessica Parker and discover the effortless beauty of Merit. Don’t miss out on the limited-time sale and enjoy the freedom of clean and curated essentials.