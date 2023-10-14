The Rise of Streaming Tiers: Is More Really Better?

Streaming giants Spotify and Disney+ are making waves in the industry with the introduction of new streaming tiers. Spotify’s upcoming offering, supposedly named Spotify Supremium, will provide subscribers with 24-bit lossless audio, AI-generated playlists, detailed listening statistics, and access to audiobooks for 20-30 hours. However, this premium experience comes with a price tag of $19.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is also experimenting with tier options outside the US. In the UK, the ad-free version will no longer be mandatory for all subscribers, allowing a lower-cost alternative at £7.99. However, this downgraded tier will only offer two simultaneous streams in 1080p, as opposed to the 4K quality and four streams in the higher-priced tier.

With these developments, one can only wonder what the future holds for streaming services. Is it possible that providers will offer personalized tiers that cater to individual budgets? Picture a scenario where a service’s AI is linked to your bank account, automatically adjusting your subscription fee based on your financial situation and content preferences.

However, the ongoing proliferation of tiers may lead to choice paralysis for consumers. Rather than overwhelming users with numerous options, streaming services may resort to subtly increasing prices without notice. It’s not unimaginable that Spotify’s Supremium tier could eventually exceed the cost of a monthly grocery shop, accompanied rogue AI algorithms that incessantly play the same song on every playlist.

In this ever-evolving landscape, Apple’s role remains uncertain. Will they compete with Spotify providing high-resolution audio at no additional charge? Or will they simply copy Spotify’s features and release it as Apple Music+?

As a concerned consumer, these constant changes only seem to benefit the streaming companies rather than the users. For those of us who prioritize convenience and cost-efficiency, a “good enough” subscription approach may be the answer. Instead of succumbing to the allure of shiny new features and higher price tiers, sticking with what meets our needs without breaking the bank seems like a sensible choice.

This sentiment is already evident in households like mine, where 4K resolution is not a priority. I subscribe to Netflix’s basic plan, which provides 720p quality and streaming on a single device. While it may not be the pinnacle of streaming experiences, it serves its purpose adequately. Similarly, I may consider opting for Disney+ in 1080p quality, provided it doesn’t come with a significant price increase. As disappointing streaming shows and subpar interfaces become more common, the “it’ll do” mindset appears to be prevailing among streaming service subscribers.

Unfortunately, some changes may not be in favor of users, such as Disney’s plans for cracking down on password sharing. As the streaming industry evolves, we must carefully evaluate the value we derive from each tier and consider if paying more truly enhances our streaming experience.

