Selena Gomez’s Journey to Authenticity on Social Media

Summary:

Selena Gomez has always strived to be her authentic self on social media. Throughout her career, she has been open and vulnerable with her fans. However, there was a time when Gomez decided to take a break from Instagram to prioritize her mental health. In a 2017 interview with Vogue, she discussed her Instagram fatigue and the importance of being true to herself.

Being Real on Instagram

Selena Gomez has always wanted to project her true self to her fans. She spoke about the desire for authenticity in a 2017 Vogue interview. Gomez expressed that people wanted her to be authentic, and when she finally achieved it, it was a liberating experience. She acknowledged her vulnerability and admitted to saying things she shouldn’t have, but emphasized the importance of being truthful with her audience.

During one of her tours, Gomez suffered a panic attack, highlighting the loneliness and pressure that can come with being in the spotlight. She shared a photo of herself collapsing on stage, which generated immense support from her fans. However, this post marked her last before taking a three-month break from social media.

Taking a Break for Mental Health

After her final Instagram post, Selena Gomez traveled to Tennessee and joined a program that focused on counseling and therapy. Away from her phone and the pressures of fame, she experienced solidarity with other young women who were fighting for their lives. The experience was challenging but also rewarding for Gomez.

She reemerged in November 2016 at the American Music Awards, where she gave a heartfelt speech about her struggles, which quickly went viral. Gomez credits her time off social media and her focus on mental health as part of her journey to where she is today.

Instagram Fatigue and Changes

In the same Vogue interview, Gomez shared her feelings of Instagram fatigue. She described the platform as consuming and addictive, causing her to care about things she didn’t want to care about. As a result, she decided to fly under the radar and limit her use of the app.

Nowadays, Gomez remains active on social media but has her assistant manage her posts. She sends her assistant the pictures and videos she wants to share, allowing her to have more control over her social media presence.

Alongside her social media involvement, Gomez has been busy with various projects, such as launching her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, and releasing a new song called “Single Soon.” She also appeared in the last season of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Sources: Vogue, Good Morning America