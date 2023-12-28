Amateur Collector Builds Impressive Celebrity Photo Collection

Summary: Todd Sheets, an amateur collector and self-proclaimed “people person,” has spent over 40 years reaching out to celebrities for autographed photos, building an impressive collection of over 300 famous faces. Sheets believes in the power of human connection and has experienced kindness and generosity from many celebrities who appreciate their fans. Despite a difficult childhood, Sheets found solace in his high school sweetheart, Trudy, and they have been together ever since. His passion for collecting autographed photos was ignited when he received a respectful and kind letter from Dudley Moore, sparking his pursuit of more stars. Sheets’ collection includes celebrities who have touched his life through their performances or personal stories, such as Jim Nabors and Greg Kinnear. He also admires former President George W. Bush for his portrait paintings and included former President Donald Trump in his collection, despite acknowledging his legal troubles. Sheets even has an autographed photo from a Hollywood insider, Richard Newkirk, who had an unlikely family connection to Sheets. While Sheets’ collection has remained a secret until now, he graciously allowed The Columbian an exclusive look before his household hall of fame makes way for family members. Sheets has slowed down on gathering celebrity photos in recent years, but his passion for faces and human connections remains.

