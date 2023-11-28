Ivanka Trump Embraces Surfing on Thanksgiving Weekend Getaway

During the Thanksgiving weekend, Ivanka Trump embarked on an exciting adventure, showcasing her surfing skills on a wave simulator. Through a series of captivating Instagram posts, she shared the highs and lows of her surfing experience with her 7.5 million followers.

Dressed in a fashionable purple swimsuit, the 42-year-old former first daughter displayed her grace and elegance as she effortlessly navigated the FlowRider machine. With impeccable balance and a radiant smile, Ivanka exuded joy and confidence. The lavender one-piece she wore accentuated her toned physique, creating a picture-perfect moment.

However, one image in the series revealed a different side of the surfing excursion. Ivanka, like anyone learning a new sport, experienced a wipeout, losing her balance on the surfboard amidst the turbulent waters. Undeterred the fall, she shared the humorous moment with her audience, inviting them to witness the contrasting moments of success and setback.

In addition to the snapshots, Ivanka treated her followers to a video capturing a triumphant ride. Although she required a helping hand from a vigilant employee, her determination was evident. Fans flooded the comments section with admiration and lighthearted banter, applauding her stylish descent and acknowledging the challenges of the seemingly effortless sport.

This surfing escapade was not Ivanka’s first venture into the world of wave riding. In 2021, she and her husband, Jared Kushner, along with their three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore, were spotted taking private lessons in Miami. The family-oriented approach to adventurous activities aligns with Ivanka and Kushner’s Thanksgiving weekend, which they spent together with their kids.

The couple celebrated the holiday in their newly renovated $24-million Miami mansion, which has become a significant addition to their lives since its acquisition in 2021. Ivanka shared glimpses of their festive moments, capturing the essence of gratitude and togetherness during the Thanksgiving festivities.

