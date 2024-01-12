Condolences Pour In for Melania Trump’s Mother

Melania Trump and her family are grieving the loss of her mother, Amalija Knavs, who passed away recently. The news has prompted an outpouring of condolences from various individuals, including Ivanka Trump.

In a heartfelt Instagram statement, Ivanka expressed her sadness over the passing of Melania’s beloved mother. She described Amalija as a remarkable woman who brought immense joy and love to the lives of those around her. Ivanka praised Amalija’s spirit, strength, and compassion, which will be greatly missed all who knew her.

Melania herself took to Twitter to announce her mother’s passing. She expressed deep sadness and described Amalija as a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. Melania emphasized her mother’s unwavering devotion to her family and stated that they would continue to honor and love her legacy.

While the cause of Amalija’s death remains private, it was revealed that Melania had been caring for her mother during the holiday season. This was the reason for her absence from the Trump family Christmas photo. Former President Donald Trump briefly mentioned Amalija’s health struggles during an event in Florida in recent weeks.

The Trump family, alongside friends and well-wishers, are now coming together to support Melania in this challenging time. Their collective thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family as they mourn the loss of a beloved mother and grandmother.

As the news spreads, condolences continue to pour in from various sources, reflecting the impact Amalija had on the lives of those who knew her. Her memory will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of all those she touched with her remarkable spirit.