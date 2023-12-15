Title: Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Share Close Bond Amidst High-profile Las Vegas Event

Summary:

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump’s friendship took center stage during the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where numerous celebrities were in attendance. Despite mixed reactions from online users, the photos of Kim and Ivanka together showcased their longstanding bond. The two have previously collaborated on discussions surrounding prison reform and have been spotted dining together multiple times. Their friendship dates back to their childhood, as they grew up within the same circle of friends, including Paris Hilton.

