The Unchanging Legacy: Ivana Trump’s Time Capsule Townhouse

Ivana Trump’s opulent Manhattan townhouse, located on East 64th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenue, has remained on the market for a full year with no successful sale. Price cuts haven’t enticed buyers, as the most recent reduction of $4 million brought the asking price down to $22.5 million. The townhouse, a six-story, almost 8,800-square-foot residence, has maintained its extravagant decor since Ivana’s passing in July 2022.

The late Ivana Trump, known as former President Donald Trump’s first ex-wife, renovated the house to its current grandeur in the 1990s. The interior boasts French influences, giving it a Versailles-style ambience. The grand staircase, adorned with a red carpet, silk-covered walls, and a gold-accented banister, serves as the centerpiece of the residence.

Despite the efforts of J. Roger Erickson, the listing agent from Douglas Elliman, no buyers have been enticed the townhouse’s unique charm. Ivana’s estate, which benefits her three children Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric, stands to receive the proceeds of the sale.

The townhouse’s timeless decor remains intact, acting as a window into the past. The home is a testament to Ivana Trump’s distinctive sense of style, from the red carpets covering the floors to the ornate crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceilings. Family photos still grace the walls, and even a large poster of one of Ivana’s magazine cover appearances is proudly displayed.

While the market value of luxury homes has skyrocketed over the past thirty years, the asking price for Ivana’s townhouse falls within the average range for luxury home sales in the third quarter. However, its extended time on the market suggests that the listing may be overpriced. The highly personalized decor is also likely contributing to the marketing delay.

As the townhouse lingers on the market, only time will tell if the recent reduction in price will attract potential buyers. Until then, Ivana Trump’s opulent townhouse remains a time capsule, preserving her legacy and unique sense of style for all to see.

