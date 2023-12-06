Arsenal Striker Ivan Toney Shows Support for Declan Rice on Instagram

Speculation continues to swirl around the future of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, and a recent Instagram story has only added fuel to the fire. Toney, who is currently serving a suspension for betting rule violations, allegedly posted a picture on Instagram praising Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. The post has since been deleted, but not before fans and pundits took notice.

Rice played a crucial role in Arsenal’s recent 4-3 win against Luton, scoring the winning goal in the 97th minute. Toney’s Instagram story showed him watching the game with the caption, “@DeclanRice. What a game.” This public display of admiration has led many to believe that Toney could be on his way to join Arsenal.

Fans on social media were quick to show their support for a potential Toney-Arsenal partnership. One fan even speculated that if Toney were to join Arsenal in January and the team went on to become winter champions, they would “DEFINITELY” win the league. Arsenal legend Ian Wright has also voiced his approval of the transfer, highlighting the need for a focal point in the team’s attack.

However, the question remains whether Arsenal will be willing to meet Brentford’s valuation of Toney. Reports suggest that the Bees are asking for a hefty £80m for their star striker. This price tag may prove to be a stumbling block for the potential transfer.

As the rumors continue to circulate, football fans are eagerly awaiting news of Toney’s future. Will he make the move to Arsenal and provide the missing piece to their attacking puzzle? Only time will tell. In the meantime, supporters can continue to speculate and show their support for Toney’s potential arrival at the Emirates Stadium.