Gigamon’s Precryption Technology: Unlocking the Secrets of Encrypted Traffic

In a recent interview with Gigamon’s Chief Product Officer, Michael Dickman, the growing challenge of encrypted traffic for organizations was discussed. It is no secret that encrypted traffic has become a major blind spot for businesses, making it difficult to maintain observability and ensuring compliance, security, and performance. However, Gigamon’s innovative solution, the precryption technology, offers a game-changing approach to address this challenge and unlock the secrets of encrypted traffic.

Precryption, a term coined Gigamon, refers to the process of decrypting network traffic before it is encrypted. This unique technology allows businesses to gain visibility into encrypted traffic without compromising security or compliance. By decrypting and inspecting the traffic before it is encrypted, organizations can effectively monitor and analyze the content, while ensuring robust and reliable operations.

Gigamon’s precryption technology offers numerous benefits for customers. It enables fault-free operations providing granular insights into network activity, allowing businesses to identify any abnormal behavior or potential threats. Through this proactive approach, IT teams can quickly respond to security incidents and minimize the impact on their organization.

Moreover, precryption enhances compliance efforts, as businesses can now monitor encrypted communications to ensure adherence to regulatory requirements. This technology also empowers organizations to optimize application performance and detect potential bottlenecks, resulting in improved user experiences and increased productivity.

Gigamon’s unique position in the market enables them to provide a comprehensive solution to the encrypted traffic challenge. With their vast expertise in network visibility, security, and analytics, Gigamon is committed to helping organizations navigate the complexities of encrypted traffic and unlock its potential.

As the reliance on encryption continues to grow, Gigamon’s precryption technology remains at the forefront of addressing the blind spots created encrypted traffic. By offering a holistic solution that ensures observability, compliance, and security, Gigamon empowers organizations to make informed decisions and mitigate risks effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is encrypted traffic?

Encrypted traffic refers to data that is encoded in such a way that it can only be accessed or understood authorized individuals or systems. It provides an additional layer of security protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access.

Why is encrypted traffic a blind spot for organizations?

Encrypted traffic can be challenging for organizations to monitor and analyze because the content is encrypted, preventing visibility into the data within. This can create a blind spot where potential threats or compliance violations go undetected.

What is precryption technology?

Precryption technology refers to the process of decrypting network traffic before it is encrypted. By decrypting the traffic, organizations can gain visibility into its content without compromising security or compliance.

How does precryption technology benefit organizations?

Precryption technology allows organizations to maintain observability into encrypted traffic, ensuring compliance, fault-free operations, robust application code, security resilience, and more. It provides granular insights into network activity, enhances compliance efforts, and optimizes application performance.