New Study Reveals App Permissions and Data Access on Smartphones

Smartphones have become a crucial part of our daily lives, offering an array of functionalities through various installed apps. A recent study conducted TRG Datacenters brings attention to the amount of personal data these apps require access to in order to function effectively.

The research analyzed the top 100 apps downloaded from both the iOS and Google Play stores to determine which apps were the most invasive when it comes to personal data. Surprisingly, the Meta family of apps—Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger—came out on top, requesting the highest number of data permissions, a total of 14.

These permissions include access to personal location, media files, browser history, and more. However, it’s not just the Meta apps that are requesting significant levels of data access. Other popular apps such as LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instacart also request 12 permissions from their users.

With the increasing concern about personal online data security, TRG Datacenters warns that these permissions pose potential risks. According to Statista, 6.1 million data breaches occurred in 2022, exposing over 700 million private files from individuals and businesses.

Examining the top 20 iOS and Google Play Store apps, the study found that, on average, these apps required 11 data permissions. Interestingly, TikTok, despite being the most popular app on the iOS store, requests only 11 permissions, three fewer than its rivals Facebook and Instagram.

The study also highlights discrepancies between platforms. For instance, Google Play Store apps generally require more permissions compared to their iOS counterparts. Google’s own apps, such as Google and Google Shopping, request 13 and 12 permissions on their respective app stores.

Given these revelations, TRG Datacenters advises users to be cautious of the permissions they grant to apps. While certain features may enhance app functionalities, prioritizing data security is crucial. Limiting the number of permissions each app has access to can help mitigate potential risks.

FAQ:

Q: Which apps require the most data permissions on smartphones?

A: According to TRG Datacenters’ research, the Meta family of apps (Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger) require the most data permissions, with a total of 14.

Q: What kind of personal data do these apps typically request?

A: These apps can request various types of personal data, including personal location, media files, browser history, and more.

Q: How secure is personal online data?

A: TRG Datacenters cites data from Statista, stating that personal online data is increasingly less secure, with 6.1 million data breaches occurring in 2022 and over 700 million private files exposed.

Q: Should users be concerned about app permissions?

A: Yes, users should exercise caution when granting app permissions. While some permissions may enhance app functionalities, it’s important to prioritize data security and limit the amount of access granted to personal data.