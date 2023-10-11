Holly Willoughby Announces Resignation from This Morning Amidst Controversy and Personal Distress

In a surprising turn of events, Holly Willoughby has announced her resignation from the popular morning show, This Morning. Just minutes before making the announcement on Instagram, ITV executives were informed of her decision. This news comes following the highly publicized scandal involving co-host Phillip Schofield and recent reports of a kidnap and murder plot targeted at Willoughby.

Sources reveal that Willoughby tearfully made the decision to leave the show in consultation with her family. The exact reasons for her departure have not been disclosed, but it is believed to be a result of the emotional toll caused the scandal involving Schofield. The controversy erupted when Schofield came out as gay, causing tension and friction between the long-time co-hosts.

Amidst this already difficult situation, it has been revealed that Willoughby was also a target of a terrifying kidnap and murder plot. These distressing circumstances may have further contributed to her decision to step down from the show. It is understandable that such traumatic incidents would impact her mental and emotional wellbeing, leading to the need for a break from the public eye.

Willoughby’s resignation marks the end of an era for This Morning, as she has been an integral part of the show for over a decade. Her warm and friendly persona has made her a beloved figure in British television, and her absence will undoubtedly be felt viewers.

As of now, it remains uncertain who will replace Willoughby on This Morning. ITV executives will need to carefully consider their options to find a suitable replacement who can fill the void left her departure.

In summary, Holly Willoughby’s decision to resign from This Morning has come as a shock to fans and industry insiders alike. This decision appears to be driven personal distress related to the Schofield scandal and the recent kidnap and murder plot. The search for a new co-host will now begin as the show moves forward without one of its most beloved presenters.

—

Definitions:

– This Morning: A popular morning show on ITV in the United Kingdom.

– ITV: A British television network.

Sources:

– Katherine Lawton and Katie Hind. “ITV bosses were told Holly Willoughby was quitting This Morning ‘minutes’ before she announced resignation on Instagram – after star ‘tearfully made decision with her family’ following Phillip Schofield scandal and ‘kidnap and murder plot’.” Consultant Editor Showbusiness. Updated: 03:21 EDT, 11 October 2023.