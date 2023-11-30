Sam Thompson Faces a Blood-Curdling Encounter on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

In a shocking turn of events on Wednesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, contestant Sam Thompson expressed a strong desire to leave the jungle after a distressing discovery in his bed. The Made in Chelsea star, who had recently been appointed as camp leader, was informed host Marvin Humes that there was blood on him. This revelation left Sam feeling violated and prompted him to investigate further.

To his horror, Sam soon found a leech attached to his body, exclaiming, “Argh I’ve got a leech argh, no, it’s a dicey one!” But the blood-soaked ordeal didn’t end there. When the other campmates inspected Sam’s bedding, they were faced with more blood, causing Sam to scream in horror, likening the scene to a murder scene.

In the aftermath of the incident, Sam candidly shared his feelings in the Bush Telegraph, revealing that the leech had latched onto his “a**e” and expressing a deep sense of violation. Notably, Sam even mused about leaving the competition, stating, “I want to go home.” This remark, however, remains uncertain as to whether it was merely an empty threat or a genuine desire to exit the show.

Sam’s unsettling encounter with the leech comes on the heels of two other contestants leaving the series. Food critic Grace Dent departed in the early part of the week due to medical reasons, followed Jamie-Lynn Spears, who made her departure in the middle of the week. The sudden exits of these contestants have left fans curious about who will ultimately claim victory in this year’s competition.

Interestingly, bookmaker Coral currently considers Sam Thompson as the favorite to win the series, with odds of 11/8. Whether Sam’s blood-curdling encounter will have any impact on his chances remains to be seen.

(Source: [ITV](https://www.itv.com/imacelebrity)).