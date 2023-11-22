New Article: Kiosk Kev Returns to I’m A Celebrity with a Fresh Twist

I’m A Celebrity viewers were thrilled when Kiosk Kev made his comeback to the ITV show in Monday night’s episode. However, some fans were not entirely pleased with a change that had been made to the show’s format.

Every year, campmates participate in a challenge in the hope of winning a tasty treat from Kiosk Kev. This time, it was Josie Gibson and Nick Pickard who took on the Dingo Dollar challenge and successfully won the bag of money. As tradition goes, they headed to visit Kiosk Kev to claim their reward. But instead of finding him in his usual Outback Shack, they discovered him behind his own ice cream truck, cleverly named Kev’s Wallaby Whips.

While Kiosk Kev has been in charge of the Outback Shack since 2019, replacing the controversial Kiosk Keith, there have been occasional changes over the years. When the show moved to Wales during the pandemic, Kiosk Cledwyn took over. In the previous season, Kev’s shack was transformed into Deals on Wheels, a bike-powered shop. And this year, Kiosk Kev has undergone yet another transformation.

Some fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the change in scenery, calling for the return of the Outback Shack. However, others found humor in the situation, joking that next year Kev might have a supermarket or making ice-related puns.

While the change may have divided the viewers, it certainly adds a fresh twist to the show and keeps the audience guessing about what Kiosk Kev’s setup might be in the future. Whether it’s an ice cream truck or some other creative concept, it’s clear that Kiosk Kev knows how to keep the campmates and viewers on their toes.

