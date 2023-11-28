ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Star Engages in Heated Exchange with Hosts Ant and Dec

In a surprising turn of events on Friday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, former world champion boxer Tony Bellew found himself involved in a heated argument with hosts Ant and Dec. The disagreement took place just before the credits rolled, leaving viewers shocked and eager to know the details.

Bellew, a member of the Camp Away team, was visibly upset after losing the luxury breakfast challenge. Exasperated the loss, he exclaimed, “That’s not fair! They’re doing that because they want to see a hungry man suffer.” Although Bellew’s frustration was evident, the underlying reason for his emotional outburst remained unclear.

Later, as anticipation built for the next Bushtucker Trial, Dec expressed concern that Bellew might be selected to participate. Reflecting on Bellew’s previous experiences on the show, including an incident where he spat out beans, Dec lightly remarked, “If Tony has to do the drinking challenge, he might just punch me in the face. Let’s not forget, this man can’t even eat beans.” In a lighthearted exchange, co-host Ant added, “He might even knock both of us out. Is there any way we can avoid it? Can’t we send in a recorded video instead?”

Prior to this confrontation, Bellew believed that he and fellow contestant Nick Pickard had triumphed in the handball challenge against Fred Sirieix and Frankie Dettori. Bella was shocked to learn that Sirieix and Dettori had actually won 21 points. Feeling cheated, he exclaimed, “That’s a load of nonsense! We need VAR!”

The intensity of the altercation did not go unnoticed viewers, many of whom took to social media to express their concerns. One user wrote, “Tony scares me; he seems ready to explode at any moment.” Another fan echoed this sentiment, saying, “We need a live stream of Tony Bellew’s reaction to that result. He’s just one step away from attacking Ant and Dec with his anger.”

It is worth noting that Bellew’s emotional state may have been amplified recent personal loss, as he recently mourned the passing of his beloved grandmother. In an interview with OK! magazine, Bellew disclosed that he had signed the show’s contract the day before her passing, leaving him little choice but to honor his commitment. Reflecting on his late grandmother’s enthusiasm for the show, Bellew shared, “She was in a nursing home, and she told my mom, ‘I’ll be able to watch that [I’m A Celeb] every night.’ She was a wonderful woman.”

While tensions may have run high during the episode, it remains to be seen how Bellew’s relationship with Ant and Dec will evolve and if any lasting impact will be felt within the camp.

