New Celebrity Joke Sparks Laughter and Controversy

The hosts of the popular TV show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, found themselves in hot water after making a humorous comment during a recent episode. While introducing new arrivals on the show, the duo made a cheeky reference to ‘throuples,’ alluding to their own respective marriages. The comment sparked laughter among viewers but immediately led Ant and Dec to admit, “We’re in so much trouble!”

In the midst of the episode, former boxer Tony Bellew spoke about his successful career, mentioning his victories over David Haye. This prompted Nigel Farage to bring up the rumors surrounding David’s alleged throuple romance with Sian Osborne and Una Healy. Seizing the opportunity, Ant and Dec made a playful remark about their own relationship. Smiling mischievously, Dec said, “You might not know this, but Ant and I are in a throuple.” Ant agreed, adding, “We both have one partner who means more to us than anything, who is the love of our life.” Dec humorously concluded, “And then we’ve got our wives!” The hosts exchanged knowing glances before confessing, “We’re in so much trouble!”

Both Ant and Dec are happily married. Ant has been married to Anne-Marie Corbett since 2021, while Dec tied the knot with Ali Astall in 2015, and they have two children together. The reference to throuples brings to mind Una Healy’s recent revelation about her past involvement in a throuple. The Saturdays singer disclosed earlier this year that she had a casual relationship with David Haye and his on/off girlfriend, Sian Osborne. However, Una has since clarified that it was not a serious arrangement and that she was aware of David’s other romantic connections. She described it as “just a bit of fun.”

Ant and Dec’s lighthearted throuple joke was met with mixed reactions from fans. While some found it hilarious and took to social media to express their amusement, others were confused about how Nigel Farage knew about the infamous throuple. Nevertheless, the hosts’ playful banter succeeded in entertaining viewers, adding a humorous twist to the star-studded reality TV show.

FAQ:

Q: What is a throuple?

A: A throuple is a romantic or sexual relationship involving three people.

