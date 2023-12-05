Celebrity Campmate Fred Siriex Volunteered for the Latest Trial on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Celebrity campmate Fred Siriex made a surprising decision to volunteer for the latest trial on the popular reality show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Despite tensions rising among the group, Fred stood up and expressed his desire to participate in the Celebrity Distressing Rooms challenge. While some campmates suggested taking their time to discuss who should do the trial, Fred was adamant that he should be the one to take on the challenge, citing the fact that he had not yet done any trials.

As Fred arrived at the trial, he spoke with hosts Ant and Dec, expressing his excitement and calling it a fair and necessary decision. He acknowledged that other campmates had already done multiple trials and that he wanted to contribute in a meaningful way to the group’s success. Fred successfully completed the trial, earning an impressive seven stars.

However, Fred’s recent behavior in camp, particularly regarding the cooking duties, has caused a shift in public opinion. Viewers took to social media to express their changing perceptions of Fred, with some suggesting that they no longer supported him. His clashes with fellow campmate Josie Gibson over the camp cooking duties have led to viewers finding his behavior “jarring” and “unpopular.”

The dynamics within the celebrity camp are constantly changing, and as the countdown to the final begins, tensions are running high. With Fred’s decision to take on the trial, it remains to be seen how this will impact his relationships within the group. As the competition heats up, viewers are eagerly anticipating the next developments on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!