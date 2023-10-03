TikTok: Murders Gone Viral – A New Documentary Series Explores the Impact of TikTok on Real-Life Crimes

In a new three-part docu-series titled “TikTok: Murders Gone Viral,” the cases of three real-life murders will be examined, highlighting the influence of TikTok on these crimes. The series promises to showcase “never-before-seen footage” of the cases, as well as provide extensive details about the police investigations. Exclusive interviews with those closely connected to the cases, including the victims’ families, will also be featured.

One of the cases that will be explored in the series is the conviction of Mahek Bukhari, an influencer, for a double murder. Mahek and her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, were found guilty of the murder of Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin after orchestrating a car crash that resulted in the deaths of both victims. The motive behind the murder was reportedly related to Hussain’s threats to expose an affair he had with Ansreen. This tragic and disturbing case, along with two others, will be at the heart of the series.

Although the details of the other two murders have not been disclosed, ITVX, the production company behind the series, states that each case gained widespread attention on TikTok, the world’s fastest-growing social media app.

The documentary aims to provide an intimate insight into the lives of the TikTok influencers involved in these cases and explore the dynamics between the perpetrator and their victim. The series will shed light on how social media, particularly TikTok, has reshaped the true crime genre for the digital age, showcasing the impact of the platform on human behavior.

Nicola Lloyd, factual commissioning editor for ITVX, sees the series as a reflection of society’s fascination with the digital age and its influence on even the darkest aspects of human behavior.

Produced Nine Lives, the series aims to illuminate the role of coercive control, manipulation, and violence in these tragic cases. The team has worked closely with the families of the victims to ensure their stories are respectfully portrayed.

