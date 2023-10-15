ITV CEO Carolyn McCall Discusses Success of Streaming Service and Production Arm

Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, has been instrumental in driving the transformation of the U.K. TV giant for the digital age. Under her leadership, the freemium streaming service ITVX was launched in late 2022, featuring popular originals such as the Cold War drama “A Spy Among Friends.” According to McCall, ITVX has garnered over 2 billion streams and a significant increase in users.

ITV Studios, the company’s production arm, is touted as the largest producer in the U.K., one of the largest unscripted producers in the U.S., and a top three player in most international markets it operates in. ITV Studios has been responsible for successful shows like “One Piece,” a live-action manga adaptation, “Line of Duty” from Jed Mercurio, and the global phenomenon “Love Island.” Additionally, ITV owns stakes in companies like Blumhouse Television.

McCall recently shared her thoughts on several industry trends and challenges. Regarding the impact of the Hollywood strikes, she stated that the resolution with writers should not have a material impact on ITV’s scaled, diversified business for 2023. However, if the actors’ strike continues, it may impact deliveries for 2024 and potentially push revenues into 2025.

When asked about AI, McCall viewed it as both an opportunity and a threat. ITV is already trialing AI use cases to support post-production processes and improve efficiency while ensuring human direction and experience remain crucial to the production of premium shows.

The biggest professional challenge faced McCall in the past year has been the macroeconomic uncertainty and cost of living issues in the U.K., which have negatively affected consumer and business confidence, resulting in a weak advertising market. However, she is proud of the launch of ITVX and the growth of ITV Studios as major achievements.

In order to improve equality and diversity within the industry, McCall believes that conviction and commitment at all levels of the organization are essential. Public targets must be set to hold themselves accountable for progress, and recruitment processes need to be modernized to broaden talent pools. Additionally, McCall emphasizes the importance of focusing on inclusion as much as diverse recruitment.

As for advice to young women entering the industry, McCall advises them to be confident, curious, and find something they enjoy doing in a culture they appreciate. Continual learning and having fun are also essential.

