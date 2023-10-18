The ITTF and ITA Collaborate to Promote Anti-Doping Education in Table Tennis

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the International Testing Agency (ITA) joined forces to enhance the integrity of the sport hosting anti-doping education activities at the World Table Tennis Feeder Event in Stockholm. This collaborative effort between the two organizations took place on 3rd and 4th October 2023.

The ITTF’s Head of Integrity, Kevin Carpenter, expressed the importance of the partnership, stating that the ITA is a crucial ally in ensuring table tennis remains fair, safe, and clean. Upholding the integrity of the sport has always been a priority for the ITTF, and through this collaboration, they aim to reinforce their commitment.

Anti-doping education is a vital component in the fight against doping in sports. By providing athletes, coaches, and officials with comprehensive knowledge on anti-doping rules, prohibited substances, testing procedures, and consequences of doping, the ITTF and ITA hope to prevent doping incidents and foster a culture of clean and fair play within table tennis.

The World Table Tennis Feeder Event in Stockholm served as an ideal platform to disseminate anti-doping education. Athletes from various countries participated in the event, and educating them about the importance of integrity would have a broader impact on the sport globally.

This initiative the ITTF and ITA is a step towards creating a level playing field where athletes compete based on their skills and abilities rather than unfair advantages gained through doping. Such collaborations not only protect the integrity of table tennis but also contribute to the overall legitimacy of sports.

By proactively engaging athletes and stakeholders in anti-doping education, the ITTF and ITA aim to create awareness and discourage any form of doping in table tennis. Through education, prevention, and strong anti-doping policies, the sport can maintain its reputation and ensure that every athlete has an equal chance at success.

