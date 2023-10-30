Meta to Implement Subscription Model Due to EU Regulations

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is set to introduce a subscription model for its users in response to European Union (EU) regulations. According to reports from Reuters, monthly subscription packages will cost €9.99 for web users, while iOS and Android users will have to pay €12.99 for the service.

The decision comes as a result of EU regulations that would prohibit Meta from personalizing advertisements without user consent. This poses a significant challenge for the tech giant, as a substantial portion of its revenue is derived from advertising. However, offering consumers the option to choose between a free, ad-supported experience and an ad-free, paid solution could help Meta comply with the regulations without severely impacting their advertising business.

Earlier this year, Meta was fined €390 million the Irish data protection authority for violating data privacy rules and was informed that it could not rely on its own terms and conditions to send targeted advertisements based on user online activities.

The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) is a new directive aimed at major platform providers, and it could become a global standard. It imposes numerous obligations on players such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter – recently renamed X – ranging from making recommendation algorithms transparent to content moderation and filtering out fake news and harmful content.

By introducing a subscription model, Meta aims to adapt to EU regulations, providing users with a choice while ensuring compliance with privacy and data protection measures.

FAQs

1. Why is Meta implementing a subscription model?

Meta is introducing a subscription model to align with new EU regulations that require user consent for personalized advertisements.

2. How much will the subscription cost?

For web users, the monthly subscription will cost €9.99, while iOS and Android users will have to pay €12.99.

3. What are the consequences if Meta fails to comply with the regulations?

Non-compliance with the regulations could result in significant fines and penalties for Meta, as demonstrated the €390 million fine imposed the Irish data protection authority.

4. Will the subscription model affect Meta’s advertising business?

The introduction of a subscription model aims to address the EU regulations without severely impacting Meta’s advertising business. Users will have the option to choose between a free, ad-supported experience or an ad-free, paid solution.