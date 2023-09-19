Kitchener Hockey Player Loren Gabel Drafted to Boston in Professional Women’s Hockey League

A Kitchener hockey player, Loren Gabel, has been selected Boston in the inaugural draft of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). Gabel, chosen in the fourth round and 22nd overall, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity. This draft marks a significant milestone for women’s hockey and women’s sports in general.

Gabel is no stranger to Boston, as she played for the Boston Pride in the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) last season. She had an impressive performance, accumulating 40 points in just 22 regular season games. Now, she looks forward to returning to the city, reuniting with new teammates and coaching staff, and playing in a different location.

The journey to this point has been a long one for Gabel, who started skating at a young age. Her mother recalls her determination even as a four-year-old, when she abandoned the assistance of the red push-along device and ventured onto the ice with her own strength. Gabel’s strong work ethic and commitment to continuous improvement have been acknowledged her trainer and coach, who emphasize her consistency and dedication to the sport.

Although Gabel acknowledges the challenges that come with the pursuit of success, she remains resilient and optimistic. She believes in using setbacks as opportunities for growth and inspires aspiring young girls who look up to her. Gabel recognizes the importance of having role models and is grateful to be part of a well-established league that offers prospects for the future generation.

The PWHL’s inaugural season is set to commence in January 2024, consisting of a 24-game schedule. Alongside Gabel, several other local players were selected in the draft, including Emma Woods from Burford, Alexa Vasko from St. Catharines, Victoria Bach from Milton, Zoe Boyd from Caledon East, and Kristin Della Rovere, also from Caledon East.

