Government Plans to Restrict Social Media Access for Under-16s: Is it Practical?

Summary: While the intentions behind the proposed plans to restrict social media access for under-16s may be well-meaning, the feasibility of such restrictions is questionable. Instead of implementing permissions and limitations, the focus should be on educating young users about the risks associated with social media.

The proposed government plans to require parental permission for children under 16 to create social media accounts may not achieve the desired outcome. Teenagers are likely to persistently persuade their parents until they give in, or they will find ways topass the restrictions using their technological expertise. By trying to impose measures, we may end up driving teenagers towards unregulated platforms that are more prone to dangerous content.

It is important to acknowledge that social media has become an integral part of teenagers’ lives. Arguably, access to these platforms allows them to stay connected with friends and peers, which is crucial for their social development. Completely cutting them off from these platforms may isolate them and lead to other online risks.

Young people today are more tech-savvy than adults often give them credit for. They possess the ability to use VPNs, create fake accounts, and navigate the internet in ways that previous generations cannot fully comprehend. Pushing them onto unregulated platforms may expose them to more harm, including child pornography, violent imagery, and online grooming. Therefore, a prohibition approach is unlikely to be effective.

Instead, a more practical strategy would be emphasizing education. Teaching teenagers about the potential risks and consequences associated with social media allows them to make informed decisions. In fact, real-life examples, like the students at Cumberland Community School, have shown that when teenagers voluntarily reduce their screen time, they can achieve better academic results.

While parents should play a vital role in monitoring their children’s screen time, the government should prioritize holding tech giants accountable. These platforms must take responsibility for their role in allowing harmful content to be shared without consequence. By working with companies to develop safer platforms and stringent regulations, we can provide a more secure environment for young users without resorting to restrictions that may prove ineffective.