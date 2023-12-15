TikTok: A Potential Tool for Addressing Border and Humanitarian Issues

The surge in illegal border crossings has led to a strained humanitarian crisis, with undocumented migrants risking their lives in search of economic opportunity in the United States. While the U.S. government has taken conventional strategies such as detention to manage this surge, addressing the complexities of the border requires a more nuanced approach.

TikTok, a popular social media app, has emerged as an unexpected platform for undocumented migrants to openly share their grueling journey across Latin America. With over two million migrants from Central and South America, as well as China, using TikTok to seek tutorials and advice on their quest to reach American soil, it is clear that social media plays a persuasive role in shaping their choices.

Rather than banning TikTok on federal devices as a measure to bolster national security, a more effective approach would be to recruit social media experts to curate a counter-narrative that dispels myths and delivers swift outcomes. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) can initiate a TikTok campaign, employing linguistically adept specialists to identify, report, and neutralize deceptive or dangerous content. This educational endeavor would not only highlight the real perils and legal repercussions of unlawful entry but could also achieve more with less compared to traditional border control measures.

Moreover, embracing TikTok can foster a deeper, long-lasting international dialogue to address the challenge of illegal crossings. TikTok can serve as an open-source intelligence tool, facilitating multinational cooperation to preempt and tackle threats, while also capitalizing on opportunities. Collaborative intelligence gathering and synchronized efforts can provide a more cohesive strategy to address migration dynamics.

Additionally, TikTok can be instrumental in combating the criminal enterprises that profit from migrant desperation. While migrants seek smuggling insights on TikTok, these criminal syndicates brazenly market their illicit services. By tracing their digital footprints, authorities can gather valuable intelligence, aiding in the disruption of these networks that compromise migrant safety and national security.

While concerns about TikTok’s data privacy protocols and its connection to the Chinese government are warranted, shunning the platform would be a strategic misstep in the current border predicament. Engaging with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to negotiate data protection for U.S. users and ensure regulatory compliance presents a constructive alternative.

TikTok has the potential to be an influential medium for addressing border and humanitarian issues. By enlisting social media specialists, the CBP can utilize TikTok’s connective power to disseminate truthful content and foster engagement. This approach could refine border management strategies and offer a compassionate and impactful response to the crisis affecting millions.