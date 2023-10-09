The Rise of Instagram Beauticians: A Shift in Beauty Choices

In today’s digital age, social media has become a powerful platform for trends and influences. One area where this is particularly evident is in the beauty industry, with the rise of Instagram beauticians. These beauty professionals have gained popularity offering their services through the convenience and accessibility of social media.

Traditionally, people would rely on local salons or recommendations from friends to book beauty services. However, with the advent of COVID-19 and the growing trend of starting businesses exclusively on Instagram, there has been a significant shift in how people perceive beauty treatments. With just a few scrolls through an Instagram page, potential clients can view an entire portfolio of the beautician’s work and easily communicate their desired services through direct messages.

One of the reasons Instagram beauticians have gained traction is their ability to provide an exclusive experience. Many of these beauticians have established a client base that includes Love Islanders and pop stars, adding an element of trust and credibility. The allure of being treated someone who caters to celebrities creates a desire in others to experience the same level of pampering and transformation.

However, it is important to reconsider our beauty choices in a world where budgets are tight and the cost of living continues to rise. Aunties and local beauticians may not offer the same flashy experience as their Instagram counterparts, but they bring years of experience and a hard work ethic to the table. Their prices are often more reasonable, making them an attractive option for those seeking beauty services without breaking the bank.

Whilst Instagram beauticians have undeniably emerged as a force to be reckoned with, it is essential to remember that the latest trends dominating social media do not always equate to the best beauty choices. Sometimes, a friendly chat and a cup of tea with an experienced auntie can offer a more valuable and affordable beauty experience.

