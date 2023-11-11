The Xbox Series S: Incentivizing Optimization and Driving Results

When the Xbox Series S was first introduced, it sparked a wave of controversy. Priced at $300, this budget-friendly “next-gen” console was often criticized and blamed for various issues. Speculations arose that some games might skip the Xbox platform altogether, as developers focused on optimizing for the more powerful PS5. Others claimed that the Xbox Series S was holding gaming back due to its system requirements. The difficulty of working with the system even prompted developers to comment on the challenges they faced.

However, a turning point came when Larian Studios, the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3, candidly revealed their struggle with porting the game to Xbox Series X|S. This led to a reevaluation of Xbox policies, allowing for more flexibility in optimization. Initially, Xbox fans were disappointed, fearing they would miss out on one of the best Xbox games of 2023.

But here’s why I now believe that the two-SKU platform was the right choice for Xbox, and why I hope Microsoft continues to explore this strategy going forward.

Xbox Series S and Steam Deck: Driving Optimization

After being temporarily stranded during pandemic lockdowns, I found myself unable to access my Xbox Series X. In search of a gaming solution, I picked up an Xbox Series S out of curiosity. To my surprise, the Xbox Series S, despite its lower price and fewer features, proved to be a capable gaming machine.

While the Xbox Series X boasts the title of the “most powerful video game console” and is designed for 4K resolution experiences, its $500 price tag is not easily affordable for everyone. Microsoft recognized the need for a more budget-friendly option and introduced the Xbox Series S, targeting 1080p gaming. Although it made some compromises, such as the removal of a disc drive and less RAM, it still manages to match the Xbox Series X in speed and delivers a smooth 60 FPS gaming experience for many titles.

One early disappointment for me was the inability of the Xbox Series S to achieve 60 FPS in Chivalry 2, a game that begs for a higher frame rate. However, with time, developers managed to optimize the game and reach that desired frame rate—a success story among others. In fact, Larian Studios discovered a significant 34% VRAM optimization while porting Baldur’s Gate 3 to the Xbox Series S. This optimization not only benefits the Xbox Series S but also improves performance on other platforms.

Expanding Optimization Opportunities

Looking beyond the Xbox Series S, another device has appeared on the gaming scene: the Steam Deck. This handheld PC gaming device shares hardware constraints similar to the Xbox Series S. As it gains popularity and more games join the Steam Deck verified program, developers may reconsider their optimization strategies across different platforms.

The Xbox Series S serves as an incentive for developers, requiring them to ship games on both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. This policy has led to unexpected optimization boosts, benefiting not only the Xbox Series S but also other platforms with similar hardware limitations.

In Conclusion

The Xbox Series S, despite initial controversies, has proven to be an effective strategy for Microsoft. By incentivizing optimization and driving results, it offers a budget-friendly option without compromising on gaming performance. Furthermore, the Xbox Series S has played a role in encouraging optimization across platforms and devices, leading to improved experiences for gamers.

