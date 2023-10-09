Is a Bend It Like Beckham Sequel in the Works?

In the midst of the excitement surrounding David Beckham’s new Netflix docuseries, Beckham, fans of the cult-classic film Bend It Like Beckham have one question on their minds: Will there be a sequel?

In a recent interview, Bend It Like Beckham director Gurinder Chadha expressed interest in making a sequel to the beloved sports comedy, which starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley. Chadha admitted that while she hadn’t initially considered a sequel, the recent popularity of women’s football and the success of the World Cup has sparked her creativity.

Chadha praised the performances of the original cast and expressed reservations about being able to recreate the magic of the first film. However, she acknowledged that with the film’s global following and the current success of football, she feels compelled to give fans a taste of something new.

As we eagerly await news on a possible sequel, fans can revisit the original film, which is currently available for streaming on platforms such as Disney+, Paramount+, and Showtime. It can also be rented or purchased from video-on-demand services like Apple TV and Prime Video.

If a sequel does come to fruition, it will undoubtedly be a cause for celebration among fans around the world who have cherished Bend It Like Beckham for its heartwarming story and portrayal of women’s football.

