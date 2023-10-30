The Only Place to Watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” in 2023: Apple TV+

Attention, Charlie Brown fans! If you’re looking to get into the Halloween spirit with the classic Peanuts Halloween film, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” you’ll need to head over to Apple TV+ this year. In a move similar to last year, the beloved Charlie Brown Halloween special will not be airing on conventional TV. Instead, it can be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ through various devices such as smart TVs and online platforms.

With Halloween just around the corner, we understand you may have questions about where and how to watch this iconic Halloween special. But fear not, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on Apple TV+.

When is ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ 2023 Airing?

The best part about not airing the special on TV is that you can watch it whenever you want. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is currently available on-demand on Apple TV+ and will continue to be there for the foreseeable future.

How to Watch the Charlie Brown Halloween Special on Apple TV+

To experience the magic of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” all you need to do is sign up for an Apple TV+ subscription. Simply head over to Apple TV+’s website, where you can subscribe for $9.99 per month. If you’re hesitant, don’t worry! Apple TV+ offers a generous seven-day free trial, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the holiday specials.

Not only can you stream “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on Apple TV+, but you’ll also find it available on Amazon’s app store, Apple’s app store, Google Play, Samsung TV, and various other internet and digital providers. So no matter which device you prefer, from gaming consoles like PS4 and Xbox One to streaming devices like Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV, you won’t miss out on this Halloween treat.

What is Apple TV+?

For those unfamiliar with Apple TV+, it is a streaming subscription service that offers a vast selection of TV shows and movies on-demand. With up to six viewer profiles and curated content for both adults and kids, Apple TV+ provides a versatile streaming experience. Plus, you have the option to download content and stream across multiple devices for your convenience. All of this comes at an affordable price of $9.99 per month.

Will ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ be Free on Apple TV+?

While being an Apple TV+ subscriber grants you access to “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at no additional cost, Apple TV+ has also announced that the Halloween special will be free for a limited time between October 21 and 22. This means even non-subscribers can enjoy the holiday classic during this window. But if you missed out, don’t worry. You can still watch for free taking advantage of the Apple TV+ free trial.

How Long Will ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ be on Apple TV+?

You can revisit the timeless tale of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” as many times as you like unless you decide to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription. Rest assured, there will be no additional charges for accessing this beloved Halloween special on the streaming platform.

So gather your family and friends, grab a bowl of popcorn, and immerse yourself in the Halloween magic of Charlie Brown and his friends streaming “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on Apple TV+ this season.

FAQ

